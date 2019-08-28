

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Regional police have released a composite image of a suspect wanted in a Kitchener stabbing.

It happened on July 7 on Doon Village Road.

Jonathan Carrillo, 21, was in critical condition after the stabbing, which his father says punctured his stomach and bowels.

"He's a good kid; I have no complaints from him. He’s not violent, he’s a caring, loving kid,” Carlos Carrillo told CTV at the time.

He says his son was getting out of a taxi when he was stabbed.

Nearly two months later, police provided a composite image of the suspect wanted in this incident.

He's described as a man between 20 and 30, standing about five feet 10 inches. He was bald and clean-shaven at the time of the stabbing.

He was wearing a red t-shirt and dark, baggie shorts at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call local police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477