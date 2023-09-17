Community rallies to continue Breslau girl’s legacy

A community scavenger hunt was held in Breslau Sunday to honour a young girl’s memory.

Jolene Donovan died from an accidental drowning in 2021.

About 50 teams solved clues over a 100 kilometre route.

“It’s an amazing feeling, that this many people came out to support and remember our daughter,” said Charlie Donovan, Jolene’s father. “Being that we lost her at two-and-a-half [years old], there’s a lot of things in life that you miss, and you wish you could have experienced.”

There was also a car rally, raffles, food and live entertainment.

Money raised during Sunday’s event will be donated to Cambridge Memorial Hospital’s pediatric unit.

“It just shows that the community is so generous, and there’s such kind hearts out there,” said Becky Donovan, Jolene’s mother. “I think that overall it just helps us get through, knowing that there is support out there for everyone.”

The event, called ‘Jolene’s Wings’, was meant to honour the young girl’s “wild child spirit.”

“The most important thing for the family and for friends is to make memories, in memory of Jolene, and that’s what this event is about,” explained organizer Wes Ryker. “It’s about family, it’s about friends, it’s about love, and it’s about community. The community has really come together and made such a successful event.”

Jolene’s parents agree.

“To have an event like this… it means a lot to us,” said Charlie Donovan. “It’s just really emotional to see all the support we get.”

This was the second year for “Jolene’s Wings."