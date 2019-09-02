

CTV Kitchener





A well-known reverend is on his way to walking against thanks in part to his community.

In February, an aneurysm ruptured in the back of Randy Mackenzie’s knee.

Doctors had to amputate the Brantford man’s leg following months of hospital visits.

“It was terrifying,” said Mackenzie. “Still is.”

The reverend still makes it to church every week, but now in a wheelchair.

“I couldn’t believe what was happening,” said parishioner Joan Richmond. “Then of course I felt helpless.”

The 70-year-old has been fitted for a prosthetic leg and is in the process of learning how to walk again.

“There’s one that has a computer in it,” said Penny Mackenzie, Randy’s wife. “That means it can mirror the action of the other leg.”

The prosthetic leg will cost about $50,000 after insurance and OHIP coverages the Mackenzies will have to pay more than $30,000 for.

Mackenzie’s family has started an online fundraising campaign to help.

Within one week, over $10,000 has been raised.

“Thank you for the affection and the kindness and the generosity,” said Penny.

Mackenzie has been a reverend for more than 40 years. Many say he’s always eager to help those in need.

“He is the first person to give the shirt off his own back to anybody else,” said Katie Walshaw, administrative manager. “I think the least we can do is help him.”

Mackenzie hopes to be back preaching at St. Andrews Church soon.

“When you only have one leg, think of the people who don’t have either,” he said.

His first goal is to go back to singing with the choir.

A special fundraiser will be held at Sydenham Heritage United Church Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. for Mackenzie.

Penny says that if they raise enough money, they hope to have the prosthetic leg purchased by the end of the month.