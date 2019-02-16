

CTV Kitchener





A campaign has taken shape to help a family of six in Wellesley who lost everything in a house fire.

Andrew Foster of New Hamburg heard about the fire that ripped through the home on Weimer Line Friday afternoon and knew he wanted to help.

He didn’t know the family, but the tragedy hit close to home.

“We are a family of six in this house as well,” said Foster. “We have four children, and that spurred me to take some sort of action.”

He started the community group “Waterloo Region Helps: Wellesley”, aimed to help the family get back on their feet.

In less than 24 hours, he’s gotten over 100 Facebook likes and responded to 20 emails of people wanting to donate accommodations, to food, to clothing.

Foster adds that he’s been in touch with the father.

“The information that I was sharing with him and the amount of support he was receiving from the community was overwhelming,” he said. “He is obviously in shock right now, trying to pick up the pieces of their life they have.”

Information on how to donate can be found on the Facebook page “Waterloo Region Helps: Wellesley.”