Employee taken to hospital, man arrested after robbery in Kitchener: WRPS

An employee was taken to hospital and a man was arrested following a robbery at a Kitchener store.

Police were called to the store in the area of Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a man entered the store with his face covered, concealed several items, and assaulted an employee with a weapon when he was approached.

Officers arrested the man at the store. The employee was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with disguise with intent, robbery with violence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with intent to resist arrest, and two counts of breaching probation.