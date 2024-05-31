KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Employee taken to hospital, man arrested after robbery in Kitchener: WRPS

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    An employee was taken to hospital and a man was arrested following a robbery at a Kitchener store.

    Police were called to the store in the area of Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

    Police say a man entered the store with his face covered, concealed several items, and assaulted an employee with a weapon when he was approached.

    Officers arrested the man at the store. The employee was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    A 38-year-old man has been charged with disguise with intent, robbery with violence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with intent to resist arrest, and two counts of breaching probation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS Will Donald Trump go to prison? What the precedent says

    Now that the jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial has made the historic decision to convict him, the judge overseeing the case will soon face a monumental choice: whether to sentence the 2024 Republican presidential candidate to time behind bars.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News