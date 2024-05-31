Five teens arrested, two victims hurt, following fight at Cambridge park: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested five teens after an alleged fight in Riverside Park.

Officers were called to the Cambridge park around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the fight involved several people and two people were sprayed with bear spray.

Five suspects allegedly ran away, but were all caught and arrested.

An imitation firearm was also seized.

Of the five teens arrested, four are 16-years-old and from Kitchener, while one is 15-years-old and from Cambridge.

They're facing several charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent and assault with a weapon.