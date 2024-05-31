Guelph man arrested in human trafficking investigation
A Guelph man is facing several charges, including forcible confinement and sexual assault, as part of a human trafficking investigation.
Guelph Police began the investigation earlier this month.
They said a man was accused of being involved in trafficking, procuring, receiving material benefit, and sexually assault young females.
A 37-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual assault, assault, procuring, trafficking persons, uttering threats to cause death, and receiving a material benefit from trafficking a person.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.
