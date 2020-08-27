KITCHENER -- A community fridge that opened at a local retail store this week to help reduce food insecurity is already filled with fresh produce.

Waterloo's Zero Waste Bulk launched the fridge on Tuesday. It's labelled with stickers that read "Take what you need. Leave what you don't."

"Just three days in and the community fridge already looks abundant!" a Facebook post from Zero Waste Bulk said Thursday.

The food in the fridge is free to take.

There's lots of carrots, herbs and microgreens, along with oysters and shiitake mushrooms, the post said.

However, the store said the fridge is acting up and may require costly repairs. The owners are hoping to start a crowdfunding campaign to buy the parts for the repair.

"If you're not in need and notice produce that is starting to look a little sad, please take anyway if you'd like - better used than wasted!" Zero Waste Bulk's post said.

The post said the store is also working on making zero waste care kits available for free to those in need.