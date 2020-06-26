KITCHENER -- A local donation drive raised more than $200,000 for a number of charities and non-profit organizations in Waterloo Region.

The Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation, along with Communitech and its partners, raised $208,858 in the "This, Too, Will Pass" campaign. The money will be donated to these seven charities:

Women's Crisis Services of Waterloo;

Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region;

Sanguen Health Centre;

Carizon Family and Community Service;

The African, Caribbean and Black Network of Waterloo Region;

The Working Centre; and

YW Kitchener-Waterloo.

This week, we received the greatest news EVER from the superheroes over at @Communitech! Along with their partners, and with help from the fine folks at @thekwcf, they managed to raise over $200k for our community, with over $40k of it being donated to SASC!! WOW! (cont.) pic.twitter.com/q5UuhPcWDI — Sexual Assault Support Centre of WR (@SASCWR) June 26, 2020

"Communitech is a big part of the Waterloo Region community and we have a responsibility to help where we can – pandemic or not,” Iain Klugman, CEO and president at Communitech, said in a news release.

The campaign began in May 2020 in response to people in the region struggling with mental health, homelessness and other crises due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some charities were struggling

“As our community continues to adjust to the effects of COVID-19, charitable organizations across Waterloo Region are being challenged to adapt while keeping up with increasing need for their services,” Elizabeth Heald, President and CEO of Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation, said in the release. “We are pleased that we have been able to assist Communitech as they brought people together from the tech sector, and beyond, to support our community.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can visit the K-W Community Foundation's website. https://www.kwcf.ca/