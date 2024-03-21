Community celebrations for World Down Syndrome Day
Events were held across southwestern Ontario on March 21 in recognition of World Down Syndrome Day.
The Guelph Public library partnered with the Waterloo Wellington Down Syndrome Society for the first time on Thursday, hosting an inclusive story time session.
“We're so thrilled to have them here,” said Meg Forestell, the supervisor of community engagement.“We feel it’s really important to make these connections within our community and to support those in all walks of life and families who need us. We're here for them.”
Those in attendance took part in a number of activities including reading and colouring.
March 21st was chosen for World Down Syndrome Day because of the numerical significance – people with the condition have an extra chromosome 21.
“We celebrate with socks, we like it to be the most fun, mix-matches socks as possible to celebrate divers-abilities,” explained one mother. “The motto [this year] is: ‘Assume that I can, then maybe I will.’”
The KW Titans will also be holding a special event at Thursday night’s game and have invited the community to come out and celebrate.
Team owners Kate and David Schooley said these community events are at the root of the Titans organization.
“The team itself gives us a unique platform to showcase all of these great organizations within our community and it gives the team a very specific purpose inside the community,” Schooley explained.
“It’s very important because we want to treat everybody equally and with them having a special day today, we want to make sure that they’re well supported and well celebrated,” added Titans Point Guard Juwan Miller.
