KITCHENER -- Days after cancelling its True North Festival, Communitech has announced a number of steps it's taking to help contain COVID-19.

According to a news release, the decision comes as a result of the two additional positive cases confirmed in Waterloo Region on Thursday.

"Events are moving very quickly and it’s important we respond with prudent and abundant caution in order to keep everyone safe and do our part to help prevent further spread of the virus," says CEO and President Iain Klugman in a statement.

"This region has a long history of pitching in to help when the need arises and in that spirit, we’re taking a number of important steps."

The Communitech Hub and Data Hub in Kitchener and Waterloo, respectively, will remain open, but all tours have been cancelled through June 10.

In-person events, workshops and peer group meet-ups have been suspended for now, as well, but Communitech says it is working to move as much content online as possible.

Travel to Iran, Hong Kong, China, Italy, South Korea, Japan and Singapore has been suspended.

"Together with our customers and stakeholders and public health partners, we can make a difference," Klugman is quoted in a statement.

"The key is to act before the virus has an opportunity to take hold widely and to prevent our healthcare system from becoming over-tasked."

Communitech employees will work from home on March 19 as a trial in case they have to for prolonged periods.