Colm Feore has been given one of Canada’s highest honours.

The Canadian actor was recognized for Lifetime Artistic Achievement Saturday night at the Governor General’s Performing Arts Gala in Ottawa.

Feore has starred in a wide range of roles on film, television and the stage.

He started at the Stratford Festival back in 1981 and over the years has performed in some of its biggest productions.

Sandra Oh was also recognized at the gala for her contribution to Canadian culture.

The actress of Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy fame was named the National Arts Centre Award Laureate.

Five other artists were also honoured by Governor General Julie Payette: concert pianist Louise Bessette, comedian Rick Mercer, actress and director Lorraine Pintal, dance educator Mavis Staines and E. Noel Spinelli.