KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Collision disrupts ION service

    An LRT ION train is seen with damage to its font end near the intersection of King and Green streets on Oct. 27, 2023. (Jeff Turner/CTV Kitchener) An LRT ION train is seen with damage to its font end near the intersection of King and Green streets on Oct. 27, 2023. (Jeff Turner/CTV Kitchener)

    Grand River Transit says ION service was disrupted Friday after a crash at the intersection of King Street West and Green Street.

    The trains came to a halt between Willis Way/Waterloo Public Square and Kitchener Market stations just before 2:30 p.m.

    A train with some damage to its front end was spotted at the crash site.

    Grand River Transit says service was disrupted for about half an hour.

