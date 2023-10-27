Collision disrupts ION service
Grand River Transit says ION service was disrupted Friday after a crash at the intersection of King Street West and Green Street.
The trains came to a halt between Willis Way/Waterloo Public Square and Kitchener Market stations just before 2:30 p.m.
A train with some damage to its front end was spotted at the crash site.
Grand River Transit says service was disrupted for about half an hour.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory's communications
Israel knocked out internet and communications in the Gaza Strip in stepped-up bombardments Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from contact with each other and the outside world and creating a near-blackout of information, as the military said it was 'expanding' ground operations in the territory.
Former teacher who had relationship with Toronto high school student sentenced to house arrest
A former Toronto secondary school teacher who was found to have carried out a relationship with a female student, exchanging more than 2,000 pages worth of text messages with the girl, has dodged jail time, according to a sentencing decision released this month.
'Parasites': Mother wins court case to evict two sons in their 40s
A mother's love does have limits, it seems. At least for a 75-year-old woman in the northern Italian city of Pavia who won a court order after suing to have her sons, aged 40 and 42, removed from her house, a court clerk in Pavia told CNN Friday.
Video shows dramatic crash on Toronto highway that got driver jail time
A car's cameras captured the heart-stopping seconds leading up to a dramatic crash on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a taxi flying and seriously injured two people — footage so 'obviously dangerous' that a Toronto judge sentenced the driver to nine months in jail.
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
Miller to provinces: If you can't fix international student rackets then feds will
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
Kitchener Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Authorities scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinized a possible suicide note Friday in the second day of their intensive search for a U.S. army reservist accused of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine.
London
-
What does this pile of used syringes say about London, Ont.’s Needle Drop Box program?
Recent photos of used syringes discarded around a yellow needle drop box in the Old East Village have sparked vastly different reactions from Londoners.
-
Suspect in jewellery store smash and grab identified
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to People’s Jewellers after somebody entered the store, smashed a display case and stole some jewellery.
-
World famous Halloween display inspiring other 'rib-tickling' antics
Since 2013, Melissa McKerlie has been turning her front lawn in Stratford, Ont. into a Halloween display for the ages.
Windsor
-
'I will live with this until the day that I pass on': Final sentence handed down in Windsor murder trial
One of the men convicted in a Windsor murder dating back to April 2020, has been sentenced to life in prison and parole ineligibility of 17 years for the murder of a 20-year-old Windsor woman.
-
Unifor Local 444 members prepare for possible strike action
Unifor Local 444 members are preparing for strike action should a deal not be reached between Stellantis and the union by 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.
-
Windsor police quickly nab suspect after attempted robbery
A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting, threatening and attempting to rob two women in downtown Windsor Thursday evening.
Barrie
-
Orillia OPP officer convicted of assaulting woman during arrest
An Orillia OPP officer has been found guilty of assault causing bodily harm after choking and pinning a woman against cell bars during an arrest four years ago.
-
Firefighters, OPP aid in double dog rescue from New Tecumseth river
Thanks to fire crews and OPP in New Tecumseth, two dogs that were trapped in a stream have returned home safely.
-
Fire breaks out at Shelburne, Ont. home
Fire crews are battling a fire that broke out at a Shelburne, Ont. home.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man 'shocked' when $22,000 certified cheque bounces
An Ontario man said his jaw dropped when a bank teller would not accept the certified cheque he was given after selling his vehicle for $22,000.
-
Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto
The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.
-
Woman killed by partner in horrific Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., shootings identified: CP
Family of one of the four people killed in a violent intimate partner attack at two Sault Ste. Marie homes on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman killed at the first home as Angie Sweeney.
Ottawa
-
Chelsea, Que. resident facing $3,000 in fines for criticizing politicians, municipal officials
Officials with the municipality of Chelsea, Que. are fining and suing a member of the public for saying nasty things about staff and politicians.
-
Ottawa Hospital declares 'Code Orange' after transformer fire at General Campus
The Ottawa Hospital declared a 'Code Orange' at the General Campus Friday night, after a fire in a hydro transformer impacted operations at Ottawa's largest hospital.
-
Renfrew health teams survey Pembroke, Ont. homeless population
As the homeless population in Renfrew County hits record numbers, Renfrew County paramedics and the region's health unit are seeking out the homeless community to understand the depth of the situation on their own turf.
Toronto
-
Video shows dramatic crash on Toronto highway that got driver jail time
A car's cameras captured the heart-stopping seconds leading up to a dramatic crash on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a taxi flying and seriously injured two people — footage so 'obviously dangerous' that a Toronto judge sentenced the driver to nine months in jail.
-
Former teacher who had relationship with Toronto high school student sentenced to house arrest
A former Toronto secondary school teacher who was found to have carried out a relationship with a female student, exchanging more than 2,000 pages worth of text messages with the girl, has dodged jail time, according to a sentencing decision released this month.
-
Ontario considering upload of Gardiner and DVP as part of new deal with Toronto, mayor's office says
Toronto’s mayor says the possibility of uploading the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway to the province is being considered as part of a new financial deal between the two governments.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Firefighters called to five-alarm fire in downtown Montreal
More than 100 firefighters were called to a major fire in downtown Montreal Friday evening.
-
'I can't breathe:' Report says Quebec hockey player forced to mimic George Floyd
Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest says she was "deeply shocked" by a report that a young Black hockey player in the province was made to say, "I can't breathe," as a teammate knelt on his neck.
-
Quebec wants more say over how cities spend transit funds
Quebec's transport minister said she is prepared to make a second offer to cover the Greater Montreal region's transit deficit, but wants the province to have a bigger say in how transit agencies manage government funds.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers welcome federal retreat on carbon pricing policy
East Coast premiers are welcoming Ottawa's retreat from its carbon pricing policy in Atlantic Canada.
-
Weekend weather flips Maritimes from warm to cold; snow possible next week
Big changes are coming for our weather in the Maritimes over the weekend.
-
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Authorities scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinized a possible suicide note Friday in the second day of their intensive search for a U.S. army reservist accused of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine.
Winnipeg
-
Season's first significant snowfall blankets southern Manitoba
Southern Manitoba awoke to a wintry wonderland Friday, after a pair of systems brought the season’s first heaps of snow.
-
'This place is for everybody': Winnipeg's new indoor skatepark opens at Portage Place
A new, fully-inclusive indoor skatepark is now open in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Council unanimously axes call to rename former Bishop Grandin Boulevard
Despite a unanimous vote, there was still debate over the matter, with one city councillor responding to criticism of the idea saying he is not the "typical white guy."
Calgary
-
Innocent bystander injured in Calgary shooting: police
Calgary police say an innocent bystander was injured in a Friday shooting in the community of Pineridge.
-
'Know what your risks are': Calgary woman who survived two heart attacks spreads heart-health awareness
"What we don't know can hurt us." That's from a new poll from the Heart and Stroke Foundation, which shows many Canadians are in the dark when it comes to the signs, symptoms and risks surrounding heart disease and stroke.
-
Calgary sex worker accused of drugging then robbing client
A Calgary sex trade worker is facing charges after allegedly drugging and robbing a client, Alberta police said Friday.
Edmonton
-
Smith, Notley both upset Alberta natural gas users left out of Trudeau's carbon tax relief plan
It's not often Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley agree on policy, but both Alberta's premier and her opposition counterpart are criticizing Justin Trudeau's latest announcement.
-
How to get to 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium
For those heading to Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday for the NHL's Heritage Classic, public transit is probably their most convenient option.
-
'Very scary': Woman insists she doesn't know why home, vehicle shot in Edmonton drive-by shooting
A man has been arrested and charged following a drive-by shooting in southeast Edmonton where homes, with families and children inside, were hit.
Vancouver
-
1 hospitalized after Tesla with 'N' decal crashes into Richmond restaurant
One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after a Tesla crashed into the front of a Richmond, B.C., restaurant Friday.
-
Ownership of Chinese company makes permanent residents subject to B.C.'s foreign buyers tax, court rules
The provincial government was correct to impose its foreign buyers tax on a pair of permanent residents who paid $30 million to acquire a Burnaby apartment building in 2018, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
-
Canadian prison guards advocate for overdose prevention sites after B.C. inmate dies
Canadian prison guards are raising alarm over the country’s approach to drug use in federal jails after the death of an inmate in B.C. this week.