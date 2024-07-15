Cocaine, crossbow and blade seized during Guelph police bust
A drug trafficking investigation in Guelph has resulted in the arrest of two people.
Police got a tip about an operation in the city earlier this summer. Officers then observed “behaviour consistent with trafficking,” according to a media release.
On Friday, police arrested a 40-year-old Guelph man and a 54-year-old Guelph woman at an east-end residence.
A search of the home and a vehicle they were travelling in turned up nearly half a kilogram of cocaine, which was divided up into the smaller packages.
Police said the drugs have estimated value of $12,500.
They also seized a crossbow, a “machete-style bladed weapon” and $1,235 in cash.
Both the man and woman are charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
