Cocaine, crossbow and blade seized during Guelph police bust

A drug trafficking investigation in Guelph has resulted in the arrest of two people.

Police got a tip about an operation in the city earlier this summer. Officers then observed “behaviour consistent with trafficking,” according to a media release.

On Friday, police arrested a 40-year-old Guelph man and a 54-year-old Guelph woman at an east-end residence.

A search of the home and a vehicle they were travelling in turned up nearly half a kilogram of cocaine, which was divided up into the smaller packages.

Police said the drugs have estimated value of $12,500.

They also seized a crossbow, a “machete-style bladed weapon” and $1,235 in cash.

Both the man and woman are charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.