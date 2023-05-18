Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre

Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.

The interaction was captured on video by CMW staff member Mifrah Abid and was posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

The video shows Abid confronting a person whom she accuses of saying a racist comment.

“I just said don't be rude. I didn't say anything else. We're all waiting in this line. Everybody heard you here making a racist comment about brown people,” Abid says in the video.

Abid was recording the interaction from her phone when the person she was speaking to lunged towards her and grabbed the phone out of her hand before throwing it back at her.

“Don't [expletive] record me [expletive], it's not my permission. That's not my permission,” the person says.

The person then left the DriveTest Centre on Ottawa Street North as other people still in the room called for security to step in.

“Our program runs a hate reporting line, and helping victims of hate and racism is literally what I do for a living. This piece of information feels wildly ironic, but is also extremely relative to this incident,” Abid said at a news conference Thursday outside the DriveTest centre.

“When I was confronted by hateful behaviour yesterday, when I heard the hateful expletives being said out loud against brown people, when I was hit, when I asked them to stop, I went into physical shock.”

The DriveTest centre on Ottawa Street North in Kitchener is seen on May 18, 2023. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

Abid said at the time she couldn’t process what happened.

She said she was in a state of shock to the point that she was unable to remember her phone number when someone asked her for it.

“Nothing really prepares you for something like this, and it really begs the question why anyone would treat anyone like that just because of how they look or how they dress?” Abid said.

“Our society should have no place for hate. The colour of your skin or the faith you follow should never be a reason for someone to treat you as inferior. When someone uses expletives against brown people, they’re harming a whole spectrum of people.”

Abid said her phone has not stopped ringing or pinging since yesterday as people reach out to support her.

“People have gone out of their way to offer support, and solidarity and prayers. This is Canada for me – we are good people and we look after each other and strive for kindness.”

Abid said despite the kindness, she has also received many nasty comments online.

On Wednesday evening, police announced a 27-year-old Waterloo woman had been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and theft under $5,000.

CALL FOR CHANGE

Abid said she wanted to take the opportunity to call for real, substantive changes to better deal with hate crimes in Canada.

“We at the Coalition of Muslim Women and National Canadian Council of Muslims call on the federal government to, number one, make good on its commitment to establish a national support fund for survivors of hate, and number two to develop new hate crime legislation,” Abid said.

Abid said the groups are also calling on the provincial government to deliver an anti-racism strategy requiring social service agencies to provide regular training on anti-racism and anti-Islamophobia for front-line staff. The groups also wants the province to invest in public education on forms of hate.

“I can tell you firsthand that being assaulted changes something inside you. It hits you not just at the skin level but triggers some deep fears and anxiety within,” Abid said.

Abid urges anyone who experiences racism and hate to report it to the authorities. She also encourages the public to refrain from being a bystander when incidents happen.