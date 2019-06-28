

CTV Kitchener





CN says one of its freight trains has derailed inside an international tunnel linking Sarnia, Ont., and Port Huron, Mich.

The rail company says roughly 40 cars -- at least one carrying dangerous goods -- are reported to have come off the tracks in "various positions."

It says no fires or injuries have been reported.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation and the company says it is working with officials in both municipalities.