Clubs getting fairways ready for golf season

Warmer weather is on the way and that’s great news for local golfers.

Most courses have yet to open for the season but at least one is already booking tee times.

The Conestoga Golf Club says some of their fairways are ready for the season and golfers hit the links on Saturday.

“That sound when it comes off a club, that makes you feel good,” says local golfer Doug Curtin.

“[It] feels great, happy to be out here,” added Liam Quinn, another local golfer. "Trying to get the season off to a good start.”

After a weather roller coaster this winter, with wild swings from snow storms to freezing rain, the Conestoga Golf Club is the first in Waterloo region to open for the season.

“We had about 230 golfers [Saturday],” said Taylor Smith, the club’s hospitality manager. “Over the last week or so we were at about the 200 mark every day. So that’s a fair amount of golfers coming in.”

The club opened 19 holes to the public over the past week, with another nine expected to be ready next month.

Everything has to be taken into consideration, from staffing to course conditions and maintenance.

It’s a lot of work so preparations began weeks ago.

“Making sure that the ground is ready, getting out with our machines,” said Smith. “Making sure the greens are ready is the most important thing.”

Another obstacle this spring is the seasonal thaw.

Last month the Grand River Conservation Authority warned of elevated water levels in parts of the watershed. The Grand River runs along several holes at the Conestoga Golf Club.

“They did release a little bit of the dam this year, which made [things] a little squishier than normal,” said Smith. “With the sunshine being forecasted this week, it should be dry.”

The municipal courses in Kitchener – Doon Valley and Rockway Golf Course – have not yet opened for the season.

Bob Cheyne, the director of sport for the city, said both locations are still too wet to open.

Crews will reevaluate those conditions next week.