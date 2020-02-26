KITCHENER -- A former Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawk has flown the coop from Montreal to Toronto.

After spending most of his CFL career with the Montreal Alouettes, Chris Ackie is happy to be closer to home.

"It feels great to be an Argo, I mean that's the team I watched growing up," said Chris Ackie, linebacker for the Toronto Argonauts.

Earlier this month, the Argos announced they had signed the five-year CFL veteran to a one-year contract.

"I'm super excited," said Ackie. "Being closer to home, it means all my friends and family can come out."

The 28-year-old first turned heads while playing CIS football for Wilfrid Laurier University from 2011 to 2014.

"He was a star at the point, but the best thing about Chris is his work ethic," said Golden Hawks head coach, Michael Faulds. "Even though he was one of our best players, he didn't let it go to his head."

Laurier's head coach Michael Faulds attributes much of Ackie's CFL success to his winning attitude on and off the field.

"The success he's seen since graduating here is a surprise to no one within the program and we're super excited to see him closer to home playing with the Argos now," said Faulds.

When he's not training, Ackie spends his time running a local youth football camp, where he reminds aspiring players that no dream is too big.

"Since I was 10-years-old my goal was to play professional football. So, I couldn't be happier to be living out my dreams right now and to get paid to do something you would do for free is fantastic," said Ackie.

Ackie explains that the camp is an opportunity to give back to a community that has done so much for him.