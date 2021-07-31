KITCHENER -- The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance says the emergency department at the Clinton Public Hospital will be closed for part of the long weekend due to a staffing shortage.

The temporary closure starts at 8 p.m. Saturday and ends at 8 a.m. Monday.

The HPHA says residents needing urgent care should call 911 and paramedics will transport them to the nearest emergency department.

Those include the Seaforth Community Hospital, the Alexandra Marine & General Hospital in Goderich, South Huron Hospital in Exeter, and the Wingham & District Hospital.