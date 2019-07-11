Featured
Clerk injured in convenience store robbery
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 9:38AM EDT
Police are investigating an alleged assault and robbery at a Cambridge convenience store.
Officers responded to the scene on Barbara Court around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two male suspects reportedly entered the store, assaulted the clerk, and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
The victim sustained minor injuries from the incident.
Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police.