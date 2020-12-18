KITCHENER -- In just six days, Santa and his sleigh will fly around the world and deliver gifts.

He's been cleared for takeoff in Canadian airspace and Waterloo Region is also ready to welcome jolly old Saint Nick.

"Santa has always had a parking exemption for landing on the roofs on every house," Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry said.

McGarry said the city will be listening for the sound of reindeer hooves and Santa's jolly laugh.

"Have a safe, happy, healthy holiday," she said. "Santa, Cambridge is all yours. We are waiting anxiously for you!"

Region of Waterloo officials said Santa is welcome in the whole area.

"Thank you for being a beacon of hope and happiness at a time in 2020 where we're really looking forward to waving goodbye to 2020," Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a video call with Santa.

Santa reassured Redman he's prepared to follow public health protocols.

"I invented remote contactless delivery!" Santa said in the video.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Wednesday that Santa's allowed to fly into Canada.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer, also gave the green light.

"I would like to officially declare you an essential worker in Canada," Dr. Tam said.

Santa assured Dr. Tam that he's being careful, self-isolating at the North Pole ahead of the big day.

Premier Doug Ford also deemed Santa an essential worker earlier this week.