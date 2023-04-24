City staff report to recommend changes to fireworks bylaw in Kitchener

A report by Kitchener city staff will recommend changes to the city’s current fireworks bylaw, limiting the days and times fireworks will be allowed.

The report is set to be outlined at a community and infrastructure services committee meeting Monday afternoon.

According to the report, city staff are going to recommend that fireworks only be permitted on the day of the celebration and end before 11 p.m.

Currently, the city allows fireworks on the days immediately preceding and succeeding Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali and there is no rule on the cutoff time.

In August, city council approved a review of the number of days residents can set off fireworks.

INCREASE IN COMPLAINTS

City staff say they have seen a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community, from 58 complaints in 2018 to 170 complaints in 2022.

“Complaints involving fireworks are difficult to enforce,” the report says.

“While there is an expectation that enforcement staff should address these quickly, people will often disperse once the fireworks are launched, or complaints are described as being in the vicinity within a neighbourhood, without a specific address being provided.”

The report also explains that firework displays typically don’t last longer than a few minutes and are often over before staff are able to arrive.

FIREWORK SALES

City staff are also hoping to make changes to the way vendors are licensed to sell fireworks.

The report says instead of obtaining a secondary license for the sale of fireworks, vendors would be required to obtain a fire safety permit.

“This will allow the fire chief to address problematic issues seen recently in other municipalities, related to fireworks use,” the report states.

Staff do not recommend banning fireworks altogether, the report explains, as they are readily available anyway in neighbouring communities.

The by-law exempts hobbyist’s model rockets, Christmas crackers, and sparklers containing less than 2 mg of explosive material.