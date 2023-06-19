City of Waterloo museum could be moving to Carnegie Library

Waterloo’s city museum could soon have a new home in a historic building.

During a meeting on Monday evening, council asked staff to look at how feasible it would be to move it out of Conestoga Mall and into the former Carnegie Library in uptown.

Museum officials said this would allow them to expand services.

The city had been hoping to find a tenant for the historic building but it will take work and money to prepare it.

Early estimates peg the project at more than $4 million.

“Currently the city has an approved budget of approximately $4 million for work at the Carnegie Library. It’s safe to say that based on the preliminary estimates that it’s probably not enough. The full cost of the project will be higher than that,” said staff member, Brad Witzel.

At this time, the historic library is the only site being considered for the relocation of the museum.