City of Kitchener looks to limit fireworks to just 3 days per year

The May long weekend is just a few weeks away, and Kitchener firework fans may have to rethink their plans for backyard displays.

The city is moving ahead with a plan to limit the use of fireworks to just three days a year

At a meeting on Monday afternoon, Kitchener’s community and infrastructure services committee gave the proposal preliminary approval.

“Over the last three, four years, we’ve seen a significant amount of complaints in regards to fireworks” Coun. Bil Ioannidis said. “I thought it was prudent to bring forward some type of review.”

Currently, the city allows fireworks on Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali, plus one day before and after each celebration – a total of nine days per year. There is no rule on the cut-off time.

The new bylaw would see those nine days slashed to just three – Victoria Day, Canada Day and Diwali – and prohibit the pyrotechnics from being set off after 11 p.m.

In August, city council approved a review of the number of days residents can set off fireworks.

INCREASE IN COMPLAINTS

City staff say they have seen a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community, from 58 complaints in 2018 to 170 complaints in 2022.

“I think the biggest concern to people is the late night displays that are being set off,” Kitchener director of municipal enforcement Gloria MacNeil said. “Often around the holidays, it will be ongoing throughout the entire weekend and after midnight. So people are not able sleep or are being woken up and people are growing frustrated."

A report by city staff noted fireworks complaints are difficult to enforce.

“While there is an expectation that enforcement staff should address these quickly, people will often disperse once the fireworks are launched, or complaints are described as being in the vicinity within a neighbourhood, without a specific address being provided,” the report said.

The report also explains that firework displays typically don’t last longer than a few minutes and are often over before staff are able to arrive.

Despite the issues with enforcement, staff and council hope the new proposed bylaws will act as a deterrent to the late night, weekend-long pyrotechnic displays.

“I think this is definitely an appeal to people to comply with the regulations and be respectful of the fact that people often don’t want to hear them, or have animals that are frightened by them,” MacNeil said.

FIREWORK SALES

City staff are also hoping to make changes to the way vendors are licensed to sell fireworks.

Under the proposed bylaw changes, instead of obtaining a secondary license for the sale of fireworks, vendors would be required to obtain a fire safety permit.

“This will allow the fire chief to address problematic issues seen recently in other municipalities, related to fireworks use,” the staff report said.

The bylaw exempts hobbyist’s model rockets, Christmas crackers, and sparklers containing less than 2 mg of explosive material.

The proposed bylaw changes will now go before council on May 8.

If approved, the new rules will be in effect for the May long weekend.