City of Kitchener launches cleanup plan following weekend storm

The City of Kitchener says it's planning additional clean up of storm debris on impacted streets following Saturday's severe storm that rolled through Southern Ontario.

According to a news release, once crews complete urgent cleaning of dangerous debris around the city, staff will begin a one-time cleanup of trees, branches and vegetation from residents looking to clear their properties and residential areas.

Officials anticipate the pick-up will begin the week of May 30 and say more information will be released soon.

The city asks residents to bring debris to their boulevard or curb for collection. Storm debris must be separated from regular waste and should not block sidewalks or road access.

The release states that smaller branches and storm debris will also be collected through the Region of Waterloo's regular yard waste collection program, but debris drop-offs at city leaf depots will not be accepted.

City officials warn the clean-up is expected to continue for several weeks due to the high volume of storm-related waste, and ask residents to remain patient.

Residents can report debris issues online or by calling the City of Kitchener at 519-741-2345.

Regular updates can be found on the City of Kitchener website.