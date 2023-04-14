City of Guelph investigates report of a spill in the Eramosa River

The City of Guelph installed booms in the Eramosa River on Friday evening for reports of a spill.

According to a tweet from the city just before 5 p.m., a resident had reported a possible spill in the river at Brockville Avenue.

The city said it was containing it while investigating the source, but determined there was no immediate threat from the spill.

The city is expected to release an update when it is available.