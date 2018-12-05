

CTV Kitchener





Drivers who get caught parking illegally in Cambridge can opt to pay with dolls instead of dollars.

The city is running its 10th year of the program, called Toys for Tickets.

It allows people to pay for parking tickets received between Dec. 1 and Dec. 14 with a new, unwrapped toy.

Drivers can bring the toy to the Service Cambridge counter during regular business hours to participate.

The toy must be valued at the same price as their parking ticket or more.

Toys collected will go to the Cambridge Professional Firefighters’ Association’s Christmas Basket Fund.

Drivers can take advantage of the initiative until Dec. 14.

On its website, the city says that tickets for parking in designated accessible parking spaces are not eligible for the program.