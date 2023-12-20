KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • City of Cambridge proposing 5.76 per cent tax hike in 2024

    The City of Cambridge sign.

    Cambridge’s draft 2024 budget includes a 5.76 per cent increase to property taxes.

    The proposed hike would cost the average Cambridge homeowner an additional $90 on the city portion of their annual property tax bill.

    The Region of Waterloo, which accounts for the largest portion of that bill, agreed on a 6.9 per cent tax increase last week. That will cost the average homeowner an extra $165 next year.

    Cambridge’s 2024 budget and tax increase haven’t been finalized yet and residents can register to have their say as part of a public input night on Feb. 6.

    In a news release Tuesday, Mayor Jan Liggett said she thinks the draft budget strikes the right balance.

    “I am confident that this budget balances the needs for keeping up with our infrastructure repairs and replacements while keeping an eye on future projects providing for the needs residents may have,” Liggett said.

    The city said it had previously projected a 6.4 per cent tax increase for 2024 but staff worked to bring that down, recognizing that residents continue to be impacted by high inflation rates.

    You can read the draft budget here.

    Delegates should register in advance to speak at the Feb. 6 meeting. Registration can be completed online through the Delegation Request Form, or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at clerks@cambridge.ca Written correspondence can also be submitted by email.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Bahamas cruise diverted to New England and Canada

    Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia didn’t get the balmy getaway they were expecting. The ship, scheduled to sail to the Bahamas this week, instead headed to New England and Canada 'due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather.'

    Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News