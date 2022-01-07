City council approves deal for rink expansion at Cambridge Sports Park

Cambridge -

The City of Cambridge has inched closer to adding two NHL sized ice pads and other amenities to the Cambridge Sports Park as early as the 2023-24 season.

On Thursday, city council unanimously voted in favour of approving an agreement between the Buckingham Sports Properties which will allow expansion to move forward.

Cambridge city council approved the expansion last June. But at that time Buckingham Sports was only a proposed partner.

“We are excited to help bring this expanded state-of-the-art community facility with two new NHL sized ice rinks to the community,” Buckingham Sports vice president John Cook said in a news release. “This modern, family friendly facility with various community amenities, such as a renovated restaurant and snack bar, will welcome residents and visitors to Cambridge for many years to come.”

The Cambridge Sports Park will include:

Improvements to the existing twin pad

Two new NHL sized ice rinks

Twelve large dressing rooms

Accessible shower and washrooms facilities

Two referee rooms

Spectator seating of a minimum 400 seats on one new pad and 300 seats on the second new pad

Spectator seating of 100 seats each on existing ice pads

2,000 square feet of secured, accessible, ventilated climate-controlled storage and office space

Sledge hockey accommodations

Renovated restaurant with a new snack bar and community meeting rooms

Pro shop with skate sharpening

Media room with sound for figure skaters

Heated lobby

Fully accessible

“With the agreement with Buckingham, they will be incurring the significant capital cost with relating to building the facility. The city will be the primary user of the ice time,” City of Cambridge CFO Sheryl Ayres said at Thursday’s council meeting. “We can then put a bylaw in place upon approval by council that designates that space as a municipal capital facility and therefore no taxes would be owing.”

Under the current ice agreement, the city will have 2,800 hours of ice time on two new ice pads for 25 years at an established rate, which will be allocated for use at costs set by the city.

The city will also be able to book additional ice time to host tournaments.

More information can be found on the City of Cambridge website.