Advertisement
Cambridge council approves 'state-of-the-art' Sports Park expansion
Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021 3:42PM EDT
Rendering of the expanded Cambridge Sports Park. (Source: Cambridge City Council)
Share:
CAMBRIDGE -- Cambridge city council has approved plans to expand and modernize the Cambridge Sports Park Facility through a partnership with Buckingham Sports Properties.
The decision came at a Tuesday night council meeting, and will see the centre add two new NHL sized ice rinks.
“This is a significant opportunity and provides a cost-effective and timely solution for providing sustainable sports and recreation options to support our athletes and our community,” Deputy Mayor Mike Mann said in a release. “This facility will allow for large events and tournaments, and as the location is close to Hespeler Road and Highway 401, it will no doubt create positive economic spinoffs for Cambridge businesses.”
The Cambridge Sports Park is a multi-sports facility owned and operated by Buckingham Sports on city-owned land along Franklin Boulevard.
Right now, the facility includes a twin-pad arena, four beach volleyball courts and three baseball diamonds.
Under the proposed partnership, Buckingham Sports will fully fund the capital, operating and ongoing maintenance costs of the project.
“This will be a state-of-the-art community facility with two new NHL sized ice rinks,” Cambridge Sports Vice President John Cook said in a release. “It will be a modern, open concept facility - very family friendly and welcoming to visitors with various community amenities, such as a renovated restaurant and snack bar."
The city is purchasing guaranteed ice time to serve the needs of residents and sports groups. The city will have 2,800 hours of ice time on two new ice pads for 25 years at an established rate.
The bulk of those hours, 2,400, are during prime time, while the remaining 400 are during non-prime time and the summer season. This ice time will be allocated to users at a subsidized rate.
The expanded Sports Park could open as early as 2023.
WHAT THE UPGRADED SPORTS FACILITY WILL INCLUDE:
- Improvements to the existing twin pad
- Two new NHL sized ice rinks
- Twelve large dressing rooms
- Accessible shower and washrooms facilities
- Two referee rooms
- Spectator seating of a minimum 400 seats on one new pad and up to 300 seats on a second new pad
- Spectator seating of 100 seats each on existing ice pads
- 2,000 square feet of secured, accessible, ventilated climate-controlled storage and office space for the City and sports user groups
- Design will accommodate sledge hockey on one ice pad
- Restaurant will be renovated with a new snack bar and community meeting rooms.
- Pro shop with skate sharpening
- Media room with sound for figure skaters
- Heated lobby heated
- Fully accessible