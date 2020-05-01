KITCHENER -- Municipalities in Waterloo Region are urging people to consider alternative plans for Victoria Day this year in an effort to keep up physical distancing measures.

News releases from the Cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo echo the same message.

Public fireworks displays aren't allowed, and public events have been cancelled for the weekend of May 16-18.

Residents are reminded that fireworks are not to be set off in municipal parks, fields, laneways or school properties.

Officials are encouraging people to skip private fireworks displays altogether to better observe physical distancing and not to add additional strain to resources.

"We know and understand that everyone loves the tradition of gathering to watch fireworks," said City of Cambridge Fire Chief Neil Main in a news release.

"But this year, we are urging residents to keep their celebrations low key. Every year, there are firework related injuries, particularly among teens. We do not want to put additional pressure on emergency responders and hospitals."

Regional officials remind people that by-law officers will out to enforce current public health restrictions, like making sure that people are not gathering in groups of more than five people.

During a Friday news conference, Regional Chair Karen Redman also asked people to stay vigilant this weekend, when the sun is forecasted to shine and temperatures are expected to approach 20 degrees Celsius.

"The forecast this weekend and beyond looks promising, with sunshine and milder temperatures to come," she said.

"It’s okay to go outside and enjoy the warmer weather, fresh air and sunshine, but please try to stay close to home and in your own neighborhood."

There are currently 773 positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.

As of Friday, 72 people had died from the virus.