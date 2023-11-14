Christmas tree arrives in downtown Kitchener, as city begins holiday decorating efforts
The first of two large Christmas trees is now in place in downtown Kitchener.
On Tuesday morning, a city crew removed the towering evergreen from a backyard on Hickory Heights Crescent.
The Jackson family, who donated it, were looking for a little more space on their property.
Eric Jackson says they’re excited for other people to enjoy it this holiday season.
“We moved here in 2006 and I’d say the tree was maybe seven to nine feet tall when we moved in and then it got considerably bigger,” he said.
“I am actually going to miss the tree but I am pretty excited to see it downtown too.”
The installation of the tree at the Gaukel Block marks the beginning of the city’s efforts to beautify the downtown for the holidays.
New this year – there will be two large Christmas trees in the area. Both will be fully illuminated and topped with three-foot stars.
The second tree, to be placed in front of city hall, is scheduled to go up on Thursday.
It’s being donated by a resident on Grenville Avenue.
On Wednesday, festive lights will be installed at the historic clock tower in Victoria Park.
Then on Thursday, Dec. 7 a Hanukkah menorah will be lit on the upper terrace of city hall.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli military forces raid Gaza's largest hospital in operation against Hamas
The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group.
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
Struggling to meet the need: Hundreds of schools on the waiting list for a school meal program
Across the country, millions of families are struggling to put food on the table. Breakfast clubs are doing their best to fill the growing need and make sure children have access to what's often called the most important meal of the day.
Trudeau rebuked by Netanyahu after urging 'maximum restraint' to protect civilians
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked his Canadian counterpart on social media late Tuesday, after Justin Trudeau urged Israel to protect civilian life in the brutal war it is waging on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
World's 'most dangerous' bird captured swimming to Australian beach
A giant cassowary was captured swimming in the ocean and emerging onto the shores of Queensland, Australia.
Concussion researchers celebrate new 'transformational' research program
A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.
NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.
Global Affairs confirms death of Canadian in Israel, says only one Canadian still missing
Following the confirmation of Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver’s death, Global Affairs Canada now says only one Canadian is still missing amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
London
-
'A heavily biased expert is no expert at all': Prosecutor asks jury to dismiss key defence witness in terrorism trial of London man
Crown Attorney Fraser Ball has started his closing remarks in the ongoing terrorism trial happening in Windsor, Ont.
-
Defence asks jury to consider manslaughter in London, Ont. terror attack
The defence for Nathaniel Veltman has presented their closing statements to a Windsor, Ont. jury. Christopher Hicks spent a little over an hour Tuesday morning outlining their defence for Veltman.
-
Councillor denies pre-meeting collusion before committee excludes several streets from requiring sidewalks
What’s become an annual battle over installing sidewalks in pre-existing neighbourhoods took an unexpected turn at a Civic Works Committee meeting.
Windsor
-
Murder charge laid after Southdale Drive stabbing leaves one woman dead
A man is facing a murder charge after a stabbing in the Remington Park area Tuesday morning left one woman dead.
-
'A heavily biased expert is no expert at all': Prosecutor asks jury to dismiss key defence witness in terrorism trial of London man
Crown Attorney Fraser Ball has started his closing remarks in the ongoing terrorism trial happening in Windsor, Ont.
-
Defence asks jury to consider manslaughter in London, Ont. terror attack
The defence for Nathaniel Veltman has presented their closing statements to a Windsor, Ont. jury. Christopher Hicks spent a little over an hour Tuesday morning outlining their defence for Veltman.
Barrie
-
Ont. man accused of break-in and violent assault granted bail
A man charged with attempted murder following what police say was a violent break-in last month in Shelburne is out on bail after his father pledged $100,000 to get him out of jail.
-
'Is it really necessary?' Barrie business owner weighs in on new labour legislation
New labour legislation that includes banning pay deductions for dining and dashing and unpaid trial shifts surprised Kent Smith, owner of Michael and Marion's restaurant and the Side Door Bar in Barrie.
-
Alleged road rage results in charges for Innisfil man
Police arrested a driver accused of running another vehicle off the road and causing a two-vehicle collision in a case of road rage.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral for woman found murdered in Sudbury woods
After the body of Carol Fournier, 40, was found in a wooded area of Sudbury last week, she is being laid to rest in a funeral service in Timmins on Tuesday.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid trial shifts and revise restaurant tipping rules
Ontario is set to explicitly prohibit unpaid trial shifts for workers in the restaurant and hospitality sector with additional regulations on restaurant tipping.
-
Northwestern Ont. man jailed at least 15 years for murdering his brother
A northern Ontario man who stabbed his much younger stepbrother to death must serve at least 15 years in prison, a judge has ruled.
Ottawa
-
Another test for city's recreation bookings Tuesday night
There will be another test Tuesday night for the city of Ottawa's winter recreation bookings.
-
Ottawa driver with anti-gay bumper sticker pulled over for unfit vehicle
The Ottawa Police pulled over and towed a vehicle displaying a homophobic bumper sticker in Ottawa's west-end on Monday for a litany of traffic violations.
-
Sens fan gets his Dodge Ram stolen from Canadian Tire Centre parking lot
The owner of a Dodge Ram says his car was stolen from the Canadian Tire Centre last week.
Toronto
-
'Walked the talk': Canadian peace activist killed in Hamas attack remembered
The close friend of a Canadian peace activist who was killed during Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel is being remembered as someone who “walked the talk."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Unhoused man killed on Toronto sidewalk in hit-and-run; driver located
The driver who fled the scene of a collision in downtown Toronto that left a homeless man dead Tuesday morning has been located, police say.
-
Auto theft reached 'historic highs' in Ontario last year. Here are the most stolen vehicles
Auto theft in Ontario reached “historic highs” last year with Honda CR-Vs as the most stolen vehicle in the province, according to a recent report.
Montreal
-
Montreal's anti-racism commissioner facing calls to resign over posts about Israel-Hamas war
Montreal's commissioner for the fight against racism should resign after being 'silent' about recent antisemitic incidents, a Jewish advocacy group said Tuesday.
-
NBA in talks with group to establish expansion team in Montreal
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was talking to a group in Montreal about bringing an expansion team to the city.
-
English school boards join three-day strike set for next week
Several English Montreal school boards plan to join the strike action next week for three days.
Atlantic
-
13-year-old facing charges after junior high school assault: Halifax police
Police say a 13-year-old is facing charges after an incident at school in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week.
-
N.S. teacher charged with 2021 sexual assault, exploitation
Halifax police have arrested and charged a Dartmouth teacher for an alleged sexual assault on a youth.
-
HRM, developer reach deal about safety issues at Bloomfield site
A scheduled hearing about serious safety concerns at the site before Nova Scotia's Utility and Review Board was essentially called off Tuesday after the city and the developer struck a deal about the old Bloomfield site.
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine
A northern Manitoba man who went to fight alongside the Ukrainian army has died, the chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation said Tuesday.
-
Affordability crisis hits hardware store's bottom line after pandemic boom
A hardware store in Winnipeg’s North End says it is feeling the fallout of soaring inflation.
-
Manitobans buying less beer, opting for sweeter drinks
Manitobans drank enough beer in the past year to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool more than two dozen times – but a new report suggests other alcoholic beverages are wetting the whistle of more and more Manitobans.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Boy, 14, charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder in deadly Marlborough Park shooting
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with Monday's fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park.
-
'Her father was crying': Cousin of teen killed in Calgary in 1976 remembers grief
Deborah Poitras vividly remembers the day that her family learned her cousin Pauline Brazeau had been killed.
-
Alberta school trustee who compared LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazis resigns after board disqualifies her
Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme to social media in August comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school trustee who compared LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazis resigns after board disqualifies her
Monique LaGrange, a school board trustee who posted a meme to social media in August comparing the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany, has been disqualified from her position for violating sanctions, Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools said Tuesday afternoon.
-
Facebook page posting 'positive' Edmonton restaurant reviews gaining popularity
What started as two friends who would hit up a couple of different Edmonton-area restaurants per week, posting photos and writing about the new dishes that wowed them, has mushroomed into an army of reviewers who contribute multiple local restaurant reviews per day that are reflective of a variety of tastes.
-
Strathcona County stabbing suspect dies in Edmonton crash: police
A woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Strathcona County on Tuesday morning, and police say her attacker died several hours later in a crash.
Vancouver
-
'He likely ran out of options': Vancouver police say in update on Randall Hopley arrest
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house came to an end when Randall Hopley turned himself in because he was cold, according to police.
-
Police ramping up bait package program for the holidays in New Westminster
Bogus delivery boxes and envelopes have led to a big drop in porch theft in New Westminster, according to police, who are ramping up their "bait package" program for the holidays.
-
Video shows B.C. RCMP kicking, arresting suspect who allegedly tried taking officer's gun
A man with a “violent history” was taken into custody in Burnaby, B.C., Monday after allegedly fighting with an officer and attempting to take his gun—and part of the arrest was caught on camera and posted to social media.