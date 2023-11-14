KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Christmas tree arrives in downtown Kitchener, as city begins holiday decorating efforts

    The first of two large Christmas trees is now in place in downtown Kitchener.

    On Tuesday morning, a city crew removed the towering evergreen from a backyard on Hickory Heights Crescent.

    The Jackson family, who donated it, were looking for a little more space on their property.

    Eric Jackson says they’re excited for other people to enjoy it this holiday season.

    “We moved here in 2006 and I’d say the tree was maybe seven to nine feet tall when we moved in and then it got considerably bigger,” he said.

    “I am actually going to miss the tree but I am pretty excited to see it downtown too.”

    The installation of the tree at the Gaukel Block marks the beginning of the city’s efforts to beautify the downtown for the holidays.

    New this year – there will be two large Christmas trees in the area. Both will be fully illuminated and topped with three-foot stars.

    The second tree, to be placed in front of city hall, is scheduled to go up on Thursday.

    It’s being donated by a resident on Grenville Avenue.

    On Wednesday, festive lights will be installed at the historic clock tower in Victoria Park.

    Then on Thursday, Dec. 7 a Hanukkah menorah will be lit on the upper terrace of city hall.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Concussion researchers celebrate new 'transformational' research program

    A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News