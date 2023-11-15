Christmas comes early in Cambridge
Cambridge City Hall is ready for the holidays.
The Christmas tree is up and ready to be decked out in lights, ahead of Winterfest.
The festive event kicks off next Thursday as the CPKC Holiday Train rolls into town.
The tree was donated by Cambridge residents Sandra Darcy and Jon Dixon.
The blue spruce is more than 40 feet tall.
-
-
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
