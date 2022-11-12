Christkindl Market returning to Kitchener in December

An annual Christmas tradition is returning to Kitchener next month as the Christkindl Market is set to reopen, albeit with some new features.

On Friday, the City of Kitchener said the market will return from Dec. 1 to 4.

“The Christkindl Market recreates the sights, sounds, smells and spirit of the Christmas festivals across Germany and other European cities,” the city said in a news release.

New this year will be a 20-foot tall, silver fir Christmas tree along Gaukel Steet that will be decorated and strung with lights for the holiday season.

Carl Zehr Square will also be decorated for the holiday season with Christmas trees, wreaths and more.

The city has partnered with Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest for the first time to expand the entertainment lineup at the Christkindl Market.

"The Christkindl Market is one of the most beloved events on Kitchener's annual events calendar. Seeing it back at city hall and in Carl Zehr Square for the first time since 2019 will really create a season of magical experiences for everyone," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a news release. "This beloved market has become a holiday tradition for so many residents and visitors to Kitchener. Every year the market provides a special opportunity for us to come together and kick off the holiday season; take in local entertainment, do some holiday shopping and spend quality time with friends and family."

The market is expected to bring 80 vendors selling unique handcrafted items, live music, dance performances, and unique holiday-themed photo opportunities.

More info on the event can be found by clicking here.