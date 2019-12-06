KITCHENER -- The Christkindl Market has transformed downtown Kitchener into a winter wonderland.

The market opened Thursday evening and will run until Sunday.

People can stop by for hot drinks, sweat treats, handmade gifts and holiday décor.

“We come here every year and it takes us one hour or more to see everything,” says Ellaha Sarosh, who visits with her kids.

There are also carriage rides through Victoria Park as well as bands, choirs and dance performances all weekend.