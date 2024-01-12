KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Christie engineer Mike Perkins receives Academy Award

    A Kitchener-based company, Christie, and one of its engineers have been honoured by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

    Mike Perkins, Christie’s Principal Product Developer, has been awarded the Academy's Scientific and Engineering Award for his work on the design and development of the Christie E3LH Dolby Vision Cinema Projector.

    This projection system has been installed in over 300 cinemas across more than 15 countries.

    Mike Perkins will be officially recognized for his achievement at the Academy's awards ceremony scheduled for February 23 in Los Angeles.

