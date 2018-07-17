

CTV Kitchener





A chemical leak at an egg processing facility in Elmira sent five people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to EggSolutions on Bonnie Crescent Monday morning for two people who they say were overwhelmed by chlorine fumes.

Fire officials say when they arrived they found a leak in a piece of equipment and a total of five people hurt.

“There were two small pin holes in a chlorine line and people felt the effects of inhalation,” says Kieran Kelly with the Woolwich Fire Department. “They were moved to a safe area and firefighters monitored their vitals.”

The patients were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Fire crews reentered the building to ensure the leak had been stopped. Workers were able to return to the facility a short time later.