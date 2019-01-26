

CTV Kitchener





Fire crews responded to a chimney fire in Wallenstein on Friday night.

Both Linwood and Mapleton fire crews were on scene to battle the blaze.

Officials say flames and smoke were visible from the top of the chimney when they arrived.

This has prompted a reminder from fire officials.

“I talked to the home owner. He doesn’t remember when it was cleaned last. With this cold season here it is very important to have your chimneys cleaned,” says Daryl Brodhaecker the Deputy Fire Chief with the Mapleton fire department.

No one was hurt and officials say there was no water damage.