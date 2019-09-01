

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A man has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision that shut down a highway for roughly nine hours.

First responders were called to the Hwy. 6 scene north of Unity Road in Caledonia around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A 23-year-old male was extricated from a vehicle and transported out of town with serious injuries.

OPP say their investigation thus far has determined a SUV travelling northbound on Hwy. 6 travelled into the southbound lanes and struck the male driver in his sedan.

A 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed between Unity and Haldibrook Roads for roughly nine hours as emergency crews stayed on scene.

OPP continue to investigate. Charges are pending.