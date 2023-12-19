Chicopee hoping to open its ski slopes before the new year

We won’t be getting a white Christmas in southern Ontario but you wouldn’t know it at Chicopee Ski & Summer Resort in Kitchener.

The snow machines are working hard to make powder ahead of opening day on the slopes.

The resort has invested $3 million into its new and improved snow making equipment.

Chicopee has sold about 3,500 memberships and hired 630 part-time staff members ahead of the upcoming season.

They wanted to open to skiers and snowboarders before the Christmas break but the weather hasn’t cooperated.

CEO Bill Creighton told CTV News that the resort is hoping to open on Dec. 30 if Mother Nature cooperates.