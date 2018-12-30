

CTV Kitchener





December was a tough month for Chicopee.

The Kitchener resort had hoped to open its slopes earlier in the month but the mild weather forced them to delay opening day.

It was pushed back even further due to a few days of rain after Christmas.

But Chicopee is feeling confident that it can start its winter season.

The resort says hills will open on New Year’s Day, with lifts set to start running at 11 a.m.