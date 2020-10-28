Jason Bangerter, executive chef for Langdon Hall, shows us how to make champagne eggs.

Ingredients

Serves 4

12 large eggs

2 tablespoons Champagne or sparkling wine

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

Garnish:

fresh shaved breakfast radish, chickweed, chives, dill or chervil.

Method

Set up a medium saucepan with water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Crack the eggs into a medium stainless steel or heat resistant bowl and whisk to break the yolks. Add the salt and continue to whisk until the egg yolks and whites are well combined. Place the bowl over the simmering water and using a rubber spatula or wooden spoon, stir the eggs continuously, making sure to scrape the bottom and sides of bowl to avoid any egg sticking. The steam will cook the eggs from the bottom and the idea is to scrape the cooked egg off the bottom of the bowl and stir it into the center to mix into the uncooked egg. Continue this technique until the eggs are gently cooked and the mixture is creamy like a porridge, 5 to 8 minutes. Low, slow and constant movement is the key to the proper texture. When the eggs are cooked, add the champagne to stop the cooking. Season with more salt if necessary and finely chopped chives. Serve immediately.

*For some added luxury, add some poached lobster meat or smoked salmon or sautéed mushrooms to the dish. Caviar and/or truffle also makes for a great pairing. Eggs are so easy to enhance with many different flavours. Be creative and have fun.

To serve

Spoon the eggs into a warm bowl or a shallow coup style plate. Garnish with herbs and serve with toast or sourdough crisps.