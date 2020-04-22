KITCHENER -- If you've been watching CTV Kitchener for a while, you may remember our feathered friends who sometimes nest in the microwave tower above the station.

Last year we streamed the birds live 24/7 on the CTV Falcon Cam. This year, because of network demands in the face of the global pandemic, we are instead providing daily video updates of the birds in their nest.

We first reported on the peregrine falcons when they arrived in 2013, and since, they have returned almost every year to their high vantage point above mid-town Kitchener.

This year, the Canadian Peregrine Foundation says the returning birds are likely the same as those from the year before, though they can't be 100 per cent sure.

If that's the case, this marks the third year in a row for the female bird, Mystery. She first arrived in 2018 with a mate called Lucifer, who fractured a wing and was later found dead in Kitchener.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Peregrine Foundation said last year that they think Mystery has returned because she knows it, and because peregrine falcons claim territory.

This year, the falcons have laid another four eggs. By last year's measure, they should begin to hatch in the next few weeks—in 2019, all three of the couple's eggs had hatched by May 8.

Check back every afternoon for video updates to see what the falcons have been up to.