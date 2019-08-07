Featured
Check your ticket: $26M lotto ticket sold in southwestern Ontario
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019
If you play the lottery, you should check your ticket.
The winning ticket for the $26 million LOTTO MAX jackpot was sold in southwestern Ontario.
The OLG says that the ticket for Tuesday's jackpot was sold in St. Thomas.
Another $100,000 ENCORE prize was won by a ticket sold in Sudbury.
Wondering if your ticket was the big winner? Check your numbers on our OLG results page.