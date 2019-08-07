

CTV Kitchener





If you play the lottery, you should check your ticket.

The winning ticket for the $26 million LOTTO MAX jackpot was sold in southwestern Ontario.

The OLG says that the ticket for Tuesday's jackpot was sold in St. Thomas.

Another $100,000 ENCORE prize was won by a ticket sold in Sudbury.

Wondering if your ticket was the big winner? Check your numbers on our OLG results page.