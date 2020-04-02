There has been a new development in the investigation of a Guelph house explosion.

According to the office of the Fire Marshal, there are now provincial charges relating to an Enbridge gas employee.

The blast happened Jan. 31 on Southcreek Trail and damaged the two adjacent homes. This led to the evacuation of the neighbourhood.

After the explosion, the Ontario Fire Marshal told CTV Kitchener the incident was caused by a gas meter change earlier that day. Enbridge gas also confirmed the company had done work at the home prior to the incident.

It isn’t clear what point in court process the case is at, or if the charges have officially been laid.

In a statement, Enbridge told CTV Kitchener, “Enbridge has cooperated fully with the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority in their investigation. As this is still an ongoing matter we are unable to comment.”

As of Thursday, there is still investigative tape at the property of the destroyed home.