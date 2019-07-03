Featured
Charges pending in crash between car, skateboarder
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 7:22PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 1:43PM EDT
A skateboarder suffered serious injuries after a crash in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.
Police responded to the collision at the intersection of Park Avenue and Grant Street around 6 p.m.
Police say the skateboarder, 24, had injuries to his head and was unconscious when crews arrived.
They say he later regained consciousness before being airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.
Ornge Air Ambulance landed nearby at Dickson Park and confirms they transported a man in his early 20s.
Residents in the West Galt neighbourhood say the intersection where the collision happened sees a lot of crashes.
Police are still investigating but say charges are pending.