A skateboarder suffered serious injuries after a crash in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the collision at the intersection of Park Avenue and Grant Street around 6 p.m.

Police say the skateboarder, 24, had injuries to his head and was unconscious when crews arrived.

They say he later regained consciousness before being airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

Ornge Air Ambulance landed nearby at Dickson Park and confirms they transported a man in his early 20s.

Residents in the West Galt neighbourhood say the intersection where the collision happened sees a lot of crashes.

Police are still investigating but say charges are pending.