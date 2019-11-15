

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Waterloo Regional Police say charges are pending following a serious crash on Friday near St. Clements.

Three people were taken to hospital after the crash, which happened in the area of William Hastings Line and Manser Road at around 5 p.m.

Police say a car was travelling eastbound on William Hastings Line when it was struck by a car travelling southbound on Manser Road.

The people in the car travelling on Manser Road, a 75-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man, were sent to a hospital outside of the region with serious injuries.

The driver travelling on William Hastings Line was also sent to a hospital outside of the region with serious injuries.

Ornge air ambulance was initially called, but was later called off due to bad weather.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.