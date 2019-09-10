Featured
Charges pending after pedestrian struck by car in Cambridge
A police vehicle at the scene of a single vehicle car crash.
Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 6:28AM EDT
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Cambridge on Monday evening.
Officials say the 66-year-old woman from Cambridge was hit while walking near the intersection of Glamis Road and Franklin Boulevard.
She was transported to hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, but say that charges are pending.