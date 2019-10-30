

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE – A multi-vehicle crash in Cambridge will result in charges, regional police say.

It happened at around 9:45 a.m. on Coronation Boulevard.

Three vehicles were involved, with two suffering damage to their front ends.

Police say an SUV was leaving a private driveway and collided with two minivans that were travelling north.

The driver of the SUV and one of the other vehicle's passengers were taken to hospital.

Officials at the scene initially indicated that one of the people were seriously injured, but those taken to hospital were only treated for minor injuries.

Police had asked the public to avoid the area until at least 1 p.m., but the scene was cleared by about noon.

The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact the WRPS traffic unit.