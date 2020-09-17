Advertisement
Charges pending after crash that left pedestrian serious injuries
Published Thursday, September 17, 2020 7:25PM EDT Last Updated Friday, September 18, 2020 8:47AM EDT
Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit at University Avenue East (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police say that charges are pending after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Waterloo on Thursday evening.
It happened in the area of University Avenue East and Auburn Drive at around 5:45 p.m.
According to a news release, the driver was headed north on Auburn Drive when they turned onto University. That's where the pedestrian, a 64-year-old man who was walking across the street, was hit.
The pedestrian was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was uninjured.
Police say that the investigation is ongoing and that charges are pending.